UPSC NDA CDS 2 Registration 2025 ends today, check detailed step-by-step application guide UPSC NDA CDS 2 Registration 2025 window will be closed today, June 17. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - upsc.gov.in. Check detailed step-by-step application guide to submit your application forms.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window today, June 17, for National Defence Academy and Combined Defence Services (CDS) -2. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before 11.59 pm by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. No applications will be considered after the due date. To complete the application and registration procedure, the candidates will have to provide an active mobile number and email address for communication. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their online application forms.

Vacancy Details

Army: 208 Posts

Navy: 42 Posts

Air Force: 120 Posts

Naval Academy: 36 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education:

For NDA: 12th pass or appearing; for Air/Nav: 12th with Physics & Maths

For CDS: Graduation/Engineering degree from a recognized University/Institute.

Age: 16.5–19.5 years (born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009)

How to register for UPSC CDS 2025 registration?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in. Click on 'Create Account' and 'Login'. Register yourself by providing essential details. On successful registration, you will be redirected to the homepage. Now, you need to click on 'universal registration'. Click on it, and you will see the instructions. Click the 'Proceed for universal registration'. Fill out the application form carefully, pay the application fee, upload documents and submit. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

General / OBC: Rs. 100/- for NDA; Rs 200/- for CDS

SC / ST: Exempted

Female Candidate: Exempted

Payment mode: Proceeds to pay the examination fee using available payment modes: Debit/Credit Card/UPI/Net Banking, etc.

Direct link to apply

Documents Required

Photo (20–300 KB)

Signature (20–300 KB)

ID Proof (Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID)

Educational certificates

Category/disability certificate (if applicable)

Salary :