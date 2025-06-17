UPSC NDA CDS 2 Registration 2025 ends today, check detailed step-by-step application guide

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window today, June 17, for National Defence Academy and Combined Defence Services (CDS) -2. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before 11.59 pm by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. No applications will be considered after the due date. To complete the application and registration procedure, the candidates will have to provide an active mobile number and email address for communication. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their online application forms.
Vacancy Details
- Army: 208 Posts
- Navy: 42 Posts
- Air Force: 120 Posts
- Naval Academy: 36 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Education:
For NDA: 12th pass or appearing; for Air/Nav: 12th with Physics & Maths
For CDS: Graduation/Engineering degree from a recognized University/Institute.
Age: 16.5–19.5 years (born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009)
How to register for UPSC CDS 2025 registration?
- Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.
- Click on 'Create Account' and 'Login'.
- Register yourself by providing essential details.
- On successful registration, you will be redirected to the homepage.
- Now, you need to click on 'universal registration'.
- Click on it, and you will see the instructions.
- Click the 'Proceed for universal registration'.
- Fill out the application form carefully, pay the application fee, upload documents and submit.
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Application Fee
- General / OBC: Rs. 100/- for NDA; Rs 200/- for CDS
- SC / ST: Exempted
- Female Candidate: Exempted
- Payment mode: Proceeds to pay the examination fee using available payment modes: Debit/Credit Card/UPI/Net Banking, etc.
Documents Required
- Photo (20–300 KB)
- Signature (20–300 KB)
- ID Proof (Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID)
- Educational certificates
- Category/disability certificate (if applicable)
Salary :
- Lieutenant: Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500 per month
- Captain: Rs 61,300 - Rs 1,93,900 per month
- Major: Rs 69,400 – Rs 2,07,200 per month
- Lieutenant Colonel: Rs 1,21,200 – 2,12,400 per month
- Colonel: Rs 1,30,600-2,15,900 per month
- Brigadier: Rs 1,39,600-2,17,600 per month
- Major General: Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200 per month
- Lieutenant General (HAG Scale): Rs 1, 82, 200-2,24,100 per month
- HAG + Scale: Rs 2,05,400 – Rs 2,24,400 per month
- VCOAS/Army Cadre/Lieutenant General (NFSG): Rs 2,25,000 per month (fixed)
- COAS: Rs 2,50,000 per month (fixed)