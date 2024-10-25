UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final Result out - Check roll number and name-wise merit list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final Result out

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024. The candidates who appeared in the NDA & NA 2024 exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the results, a total of 641 candidates have qualified for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA's 153rd course and 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The provisional results of these candidates have been uploaded on the official website.

According to the official statement, the result is provisional. The candidates will have to produce requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC.

When will UPSC NDA NA Marksheets be released?

The commission will upload individual marksheets online 15 days after the declaration of the final results. Those seeking additional information regarding the SSB interviews or further procedures can contact the respective authorities listed on the Ministry of Defence website. Candidates can reach out to the UPSC facilitation counter on weekdays between 10 am and 5 pm.