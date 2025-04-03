UPSC NDA 2025 admit cards to be out anytime, when and where to download UPSC NDA 2025 admit cards will soon be released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the National Defence Academy (NDA), and Naval Academy (NA) examination (1), 2025 can download their call letters from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, once out.

UPSC NDA NA 1 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 13 at various exam centres across the country. It is expected that the admit cards will shortly be uploaded on the official website. However, the officials have not given any confirmation on the same. Once it is out, the candidates can download UPSC NDA NA 1 2025 admit cards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

How to download UPSC NDA 2025 admit cards?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC NDA 2025 admit cards'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your basic details.

UPSC NDA 2025 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download and save UPSC NDA 2025 admit card for future reference.

Details mentioned on admit cards

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Photograph and Signature

Exam Date

Exam Center Address

Exam Timings

Important Instructions for Candidates (such as items allowed/not allowed, and other guidelines).

What is the passing marks?

To pass the exam, the candidates are required to secure a minimum of around 25 per cent marks in each subject.

Important instructions

Candidates appearing for NDA 2025 exam are required to carry the following items.