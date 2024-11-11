UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024 to be released on THIS date! check details

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) mains exam 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC IFS Prelims 2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
According to the official schedule, the UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024 will be released on November 14. The candidates will be able to download the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 from the official website of UPSC, once released.
In order to download the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024, the candidates are required to use their registration number/roll number and other details on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their call letters.
How to download UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024?
- Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in
- Navigate the link to the 'UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024'
- It will redirect you to the login page
- Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details
- UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen
- Download and save UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 for future reference
UPSC IFS Mains 2024 Exam date
The IFS Mains Examination 2024 will be conducted from November 24 to December 1 across the country. The exam will be held in two shifts - Forenoon (9 am to 12 pm) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). Once the call letters are out, the candidates will be able to check the detailed schedule of the exam on their admit cards. Candidates have been advised to check all the details mentioned on their admit cards.
UPSC IFS Mains 2024 Exam TimeTable
|Date
|Forenoon Session
(9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)
|Afternoon Session
(2.30 PM to 5.30 PM)
|November 24
|General English
|General Knowledge
|November 25
|No paper (Rest day)
|No paper (Rest day)
|November 26
|Mathematics Paper-I/
Statistics Paper-I/
Zoology Paper -I
|Mathematics Paper-II/
Statistics Paper-II/
Zoology Paper –II
|November 27
|Civil Engineering Paper –I /
Botany Paper- I
|Civil Engineering Paper- II/
Botany Paper- II
|November 28
|Agricultural Engineering Paper –I /
Animal Husbandry
& Veterinary Science Paper- I/
Physics Paper- I
|Agricultural Engineering Paper -II/
Animal Husbandry
& Veterinary Science Paper- II/
Physics Paper- II
|November 29
|Agriculture Paper- I/
Forestry Paper- I
|Agriculture Paper- II/
Forestry Paper –II
|November 30
|Geology Paper- I
|Geology Paper –II
|December 1
|Chemistry Paper- I/
Chemical Engineering Paper –I/
Mechanical Engineering Paper –I
|Chemistry Paper- II/
Chemical Engineering Paper –II/
Mechanical Engineering -Paper II