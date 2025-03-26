UPSC IFS 2025 interview schedule released, check here UPSC IFS 2025 interview schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who have qualified the mains exam can download the interview schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check details here.

UPSC IFS 2025 interview schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam can download the interview schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2024 interviews will be conducted from April 21 to May 2 in two shifts: 9.00 am and 1.00 pm. The admit cards for the same will be released at upsc.gov.in in due course. According to the main exam results, a total of 370 are eligible to appear in the interview round. These candidates can download their interview schedule on the official website.

''No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained'', the official notice reads.

Reimbursement to be provided

The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail/Express) for appearing in the Interview. In case, the candidates perform their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt with as per S.R.-132 and the Commission’s guidelines, available on the

Commission’s website.

The candidates have to submit hard copies/ Print out of tickets for inward and outward journeys, showing the details of fare along with the prescribed duly filled in T.A. claim form. The TA bill forms are available at https://www.upsc.gov.in/formsdownloads.