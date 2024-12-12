UPSC IES/ISS final result 2024 announced at upsc.gov.in, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC IES/ISS final result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES/ISS final result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Indian Economic Service Exam 2024 and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2024. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The written exam of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024 was conducted from June 21 to 23, followed by interviews for the Personality Test in December 2024. Candidates can download the UPSC IES/ISS final result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

UPSC IES/ISS final result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC IES/ISS final result 2024'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Candidates can check UPSC IES/ISS final result 2024 PDF and save it for future reference

According to the results, The results of eight candidates (4 each for IES/ISS) have been kept provisional due to verification. According to the commission, the appointment letter to these candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and clarifies the provisional status of these candidates., The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of the Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and 0no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

Marksheets soon

The commission will issue UPSC IES/ISS marksheets within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.