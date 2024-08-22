UPSC IES, ISS 2024 results announced at upsc.gov.in; what's next?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC IES ISS 2024 results out

UPSC IES, ISS 2024 results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) written examinations 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

As per the results, a total of 132 candidates, 41 for IES and 91 for ISS, have been selected for the next round. i.e. interview or personality test. The commission has released the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates in a PDF format. Candidates can download UPSC IES, and ISS results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC IES, ISS results?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'Written Result: Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the exam link you appeared for

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download UPSC IES, ISS results and save it for future reference

What's next?

All shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the personality test or interview. Before appearing in the interview round, the candidates will have to submit a detailed application form (DAF), which will be soon available on the official website. The candidates will have to produce their requisite documents at the time of the interview. The Schedule of the Interviews of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of the interview will be intimated to the candidates through a summon letter. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates in this regard.

When will UPSC IES ISS marksheets be uploaded?

The mark sheet of candidates will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of the final result (after conducting the Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for 30 days. The candidates can access the marks sheets after keying in their Roll Numbers and date of birth. The printed/hard copies of the marks sheet would, however, be issued by the UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope.