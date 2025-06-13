UPSC Geo Scientist Main 2025 admit cards released, how to download call letters UPSC Geo Scientist Main 2025 admit cards have been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who qualify the prelims exam can download their mains exam call letter by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check direct link, instructions, and other details here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo Scientist (Main) exam 2025 admit cards 2025. All those who are eligible for the UPSC Geoscientist main exam can download the call letters from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. According to the official schedule, UPSC will conduct the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2025 from June 21 to June 22, at various exam centres, across country. The admit cards for the same can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC Geo Scientist Main 2025 admit cards?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'UPSC Geo Scientist Main 2025 admit cards', flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

You need to click on 'by registration id' or 'by roll number'.

After click on the given number, provide your details on the login page.

UPSC Geo Scientist Main 2025 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download and save UPSC Geo Scientist Main 2025 admit cards for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty while downloading UPSC Geo Scientist Main 2025 admit cards, they can contact the exam authorities using the helpline number. For Technical Problem: system-upsc@gov.in; For Applicant Data problem: usgeol-upsc@nic.in.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card for future reference. A candidate who does not produce his admit card for checking at the allotted venue, shall not be allowed to take the exam. The candidates are required to carry a photo ID card along with the admit card, for appearing at each session of the exam. Candidates are advised to report one hour prior to the exam. Otherwise, they won't be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates can directly download their hall tickets by clicking on the provided link.