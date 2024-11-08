UPSC exam calendar 2024 revised again, NDA & NA notification to release next month - details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC exam calendar 2024 revised again

UPSC exam calendar 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has revised the annual exam calendar again. Candidates who are preparing to appear in the UPSC recruitment 2024 exams can check the exam schedule on the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

The annual calendar for 2024 was initially released in April and revised in August. Now, the commission has changed the exam dates for several major examinations once again.

NDA & NA notification next month

According to the updated calendar, the notification for the N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2025 and C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025, notification will be released on December 11. The last date for submission of application forms for both exams is December 31. The commission has scheduled both exams for April 13, 2025.

Alternatively, N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 and C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025 notification will be released on May 28. The applications for the same will be accepted by June 17 and the exam for the same is scheduled for September 14, 2025.

Civil Services prelims registration in January

The commission has scheduled the notification date for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination 2025 in January. According to the revised calendar, the notification for both exams will be released on January 22 and the application procedure will also start on the same day. The last date for submission of application forms is February 11. The exam for both exams will be held on May 25. The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025 is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2025. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2025 will be conducted on November 16, 2025.

IES/ISS Exam registration dates

IES/ISS Exam 2025 registration process will commence on February 12 and close on March 4. The exam will be conducted on June 20.

CMS Exam 2025 notification dates

UPSC CMS 2025 (Combined Medical Exam 2025) notification will be released on February 19. The candidates will be able to submit their application forms by March 11. The written test will be conducted on July 20.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025 schedule

The revised calendar has also mentioned the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 and main exam dates. The prelims exam will be held on February 9, 2025, and the main examination will be conducted on June 21, 2025. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of UPSC for more related details related to the exam.