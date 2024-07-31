UPSC ESE Engineering Services Mains 2024 Result declared at upsc.gov.in, what's next?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC ESE Engineering Services Mains 2024 Result out

UPSC ESE Mains 2024 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services main exam result 2024. All those who appeared in the UPSC ESE 2024 exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Mains 2024 exam was conducted on June 23 in two shifts. The first was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. All those who have qualified in the mains exam will be eligible to appear in the personality test.

What's next?

All qualified candidates will be called for a personality test. Before appearing on the personality test, the candidates will have to register themselves through the Detailed Application Form (DAF) before appearing in the interview round. The Detailed Application Form (DAF) will be made available on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in in due course. Important instructions regarding filling up of DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be made available on the website.

When will UPSC ESE Personality Test be conducted?

As per the official notice, the Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates

through an e-summon Letter. The roll Number-wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website.

How can I download UPSC ESE Engineering Services Mains 2024 Result?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Written Result (with name): Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Check the result and save the PDF for future reference

Are UPSC ESE 2024 Marksheets out?

No, UPSC ESE 2024 Marksheets are not released by the Union Public Service Commission. The mark-sheets of all candidates (Qualified & Not Qualified), will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.