UPSC ESE 2024 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check date and time

UPSC ESE 2024 Interview Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC ESE 2024 mains exam can check the complete exam schedule on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024 from October 7 to November 7. The interviews will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift interviews will be conducted at 9 am and the second shift will be conducted at 1 pm.

This interview schedule has been released for 617 candidates. The roll number date and session interview details have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download UPSC ESE 2024 Interview Schedule by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC ESE 2024 Interview Schedule?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC ESE 2024 Interview Schedule'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers, and their interview schedule

Check and download the PDF for future reference

When will UPSC ESE 2024 Interview Admit Card be released?

The commission will upload the UPSC ESE 2024 Interview admit cards on its official website, upsc.gov.in in due course. Candidates are advised to check the official website for more details. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

Travelling expenses to be provided

Candidates appearing in the interview round will get reimbursement of their travelling expenses which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). In case, the candidates perform their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt as per S.R.-132 and the Commission’s guidelines, available on the Commission’s website.

