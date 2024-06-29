UPSC EPFO PA admit card 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : UPSC UPSC EPFO PA admit card 2024 out

UPSC EPFO PA admit card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Personal Assistant in the Employee's Provident Fund Organisation. Registered candidates can download EPFO PA admit card 2024 from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the UPSC EPFO PA exam will be conducted on July 7 for 323 vacancies. The exam will be conducted at 11.30 am at various exam centres across the country. Candidates who applied for the aforementioned posts can now download their call letters by following the below-mentioned steps.

How to download UPSC EPFO PA admit card?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC EPFO PA admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window where you will find two options to download the call letters: By registration ID, or By roll number

Enter your essential credentials

UPSC EPFO PA admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UPSC EPFO PA admit card 2024 for future reference

UPSC EPFO PA admit card 2024 download direct link

Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully mentioned on the admit card. No candidate can appear in the exam without the admit card and photo identity card. Candidates are advised to download UPSC EPFO PA admit card 2024 download as soon as possible to avoid the rush on the official website. Candidates can directly download their call letters by clicking on the provided link given in this article.

The selection process comprises a written exam, skill test, document verification, and medical exam. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for the further recruitment process.

Exam pattern

The UPSC EPFO PA written exam will include objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their marks in the recruitment test to appear in the Skill Test(s) as per their category.