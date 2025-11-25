UPSC EPFO admit card 2025 out at upsc.gov.in; how to download UPSC EPFO admit card 2025: UPSC EPFO exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30. Download UPSC EPFO hall ticket PDF at upsc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) admit card 2025. The candidates who will appear for UPSC EPFO exam 2025 can check and download hall ticket on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC EPFO exam for Enforcement Officer, Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) post is scheduled to be held on November 30. UPSC EPFO exam is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

UPSC EPFO admit card 2025: How to download at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC EPFO hall ticket PDF. To download UPSC EPFO admit card 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC EPFO hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. UPSC EPFO hall ticket will be available for download, save UPSC EPFO hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC EPFO admit card 2025 link

Enter application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

UPSC EPFO hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPSC EPFO admit card PDF and take a print out.

UPSC EPFO hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

UPSC EPFO admit card 2025: Exam centre instructions

Candidates are required to bring their admit card along with the original photo identity whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each Session to secure admission to Exam Hall. Candidates are advised to preserve the admit card till the declaration of the final results of EPO. Candidates are advised to reach the exam hall prior to 1 hour.

The entry to the exam venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Exam - i.e. 9:20 am for the forenoon session and 1:50 pm for the afternoon session. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details and queries regarding the exam.

For details on UPSC EPFO exam 2025, please visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.