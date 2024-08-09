UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exam dates released at upsc.gov.in; check civil services complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exam schedule released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Civil Services and Forest Service Examination 2024. All those who have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 can download exam schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the Civil Services and Forest Service mains exam will be conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Forenoon (9 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). The candidates will be able to download UPSC CSE Mains 2024 admit cards one week before the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC for latest updates.