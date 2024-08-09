Friday, August 09, 2024
     
  4. UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exam dates released at upsc.gov.in; check civil services complete schedule

UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exam schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can download the civil services exam schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2024 14:01 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exam schedule released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Civil Services and Forest Service Examination 2024. All those who have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 can download exam schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. 

As per the official notification, the Civil Services and Forest Service mains exam will be conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Forenoon (9 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). The candidates will be able to download UPSC CSE Mains 2024 admit cards one week before the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC for latest updates. 

Exam Date Shift 1 (9 am to 12 pm) Shift 2 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)
September 20 Paper-I Essay No paper
September 21  Paper-II General Studies-I Paper-III General Studies-I
September 22 Paper-IV General Studies-III Paper-V General Studies-IV
September 28 Paper-A

Indian Language
{Assamese / Bengali / Bodo / Dogri/
Gujarati / Hindi / Kannada / Kashmiri/
Konkani / Maithilli / Malayalam /
Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Odia /
Punjabi / Sanskrit / Santhali
(Devanagari / Olchiki Script)/ Sindhi
(Devanagari / Arabic Script) / Tamil /
Telugu / Urdu}

 Paper-B
English
September 29 Paper-VI
Optional Subject-Paper-1
{Agriculture / Animal Husbandry &
Veterinary Science / Anthropology /
Botany / Chemistry / Civil Engineering /
Commerce & Accountancy / Economics /
Electrical Engineering / Geography /
Geology / History / Law / Management
/Mathematics / Mechanical Engineering
/Medical Science / Philosophy / Physics
/ Political Science & International
Relations / Psychology / Public
Administration / Sociology / Statistics /
Zoology / Literature of any one of the
following languages:
Assamese / Bengali / Bodo / Dogri /
Gujarati / Hindi / Kannada / Kashmiri /
Konkani / Maithilli / Malayalam /
Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Odia /
Punjabi / Sanskrit / Santhali / Sindhi /
Tamil / Telugu / Urdu / English}		 Paper-VII
Optional Subject-Paper-2
{Agriculture / Animal Husbandry &
Veterinary Science / Anthropology/
Botany / Chemistry / Civil Engineering /Commerce & Accountancy / Economics /
Electrical Engineering / Geography /
Geology / History / Law / Management
/Mathematics / Mechanical Engineering
/Medical Science / Philosophy / Physics
/ Political Science & International
Relations / Psychology / Public
Administration / Sociology / Statistics /
Zoology / Literature of any one of the
following languages:
Assamese / Bengali / Bodo / Dogri /
Gujarati / Hindi / Kannada / Kashmiri /
Konkani / Maithilli / Malayalam /
Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Odia /
Punjabi / Sanskrit / Santhali / Sindhi /
Tamil / Telugu / Urdu / English}

 

