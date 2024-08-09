UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exam dates released at upsc.gov.in; check civil services complete schedule

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Civil Services and Forest Service Examination 2024. All those who have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 can download exam schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
As per the official notification, the Civil Services and Forest Service mains exam will be conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Forenoon (9 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). The candidates will be able to download UPSC CSE Mains 2024 admit cards one week before the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC for latest updates.
|Exam Date
|Shift 1 (9 am to 12 pm)
|Shift 2 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)
|September 20
|Paper-I Essay
|No paper
|September 21
|Paper-II General Studies-I
|Paper-III General Studies-I
|September 22
|Paper-IV General Studies-III
|Paper-V General Studies-IV
|September 28
|Paper-A
Indian Language
|Paper-B
English
|September 29
|Paper-VI
Optional Subject-Paper-1
{Agriculture / Animal Husbandry &
Veterinary Science / Anthropology /
Botany / Chemistry / Civil Engineering /
Commerce & Accountancy / Economics /
Electrical Engineering / Geography /
Geology / History / Law / Management
/Mathematics / Mechanical Engineering
/Medical Science / Philosophy / Physics
/ Political Science & International
Relations / Psychology / Public
Administration / Sociology / Statistics /
Zoology / Literature of any one of the
following languages:
Assamese / Bengali / Bodo / Dogri /
Gujarati / Hindi / Kannada / Kashmiri /
Konkani / Maithilli / Malayalam /
Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Odia /
Punjabi / Sanskrit / Santhali / Sindhi /
Tamil / Telugu / Urdu / English}
|Paper-VII
Optional Subject-Paper-2
