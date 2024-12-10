UPSC CSE Main 2024 Result: DAF 2 for civil services interview round to be out on THIS date, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE Main Result: DAF 2 to be out on this date

UPSC CSE Mains 2024 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services (Main) Examination results, 2024. The UPSC CSE Mains 2024 result download link is available on the official website, upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in.

When will UPSC CSE 2024 DAF 2 be out?

Candidates who qualify for the written test are eligible to appear in the personality test (interview) round. Before appearing in the interview round, the candidates must fill out and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily. The UPSC CSE 2024 DAF 2 will be available from 13th December 2024 to 19th December 2024 till 6:00 P.M. Those who fail to submit their application forms within the timeline, their candidature shall stand cancelled and the commission will not entertain any correspondence. Further, no e-Summon Letter will be issued to such candidates.

No correction allowed

The candidates have been advised to fill out the detailed application form carefully. No request for any type of change/modification of information given in DAF-I & DAF-II will be entertained by the Commission. However, wherever necessary, the candidates are advised to notify changes in their address/contact details only, if any, to the Commission immediately through letter, email (csmupsc@nic.in) or Fax at numbers indicated in Paragraph 3 within 7 days.

The official notice reads, ''All the qualified candidates are required to fill up the Attestation Form online and submit the same online which would be made available on the Website of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) from the date of commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) till the conclusion of Personality Tests (Interviews) on the link https://cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login''.

UPSC Civil Services interview date soon

The commission has yet not announced the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 interview date. Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course. According to the notice, the interview/personality test will be conducted in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website, https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.