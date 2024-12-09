UPSC CSE Main 2024 result out: Check roll-number wise select list for next round

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE Main 2024 result out

UPSC CSE Main 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Main 2024 exam result. All those who appeared in the civil services main 2024 exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 was held from 20th September 2024 to 29th September 2024, at various exam centres. Those who have successfully qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the personality/interview round. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the roll number-wise select list for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’) by following the easy steps given below.

The candidature of the selected candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims viz. age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview).

How to download UPSC CSE Civil Services 2024 results?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CSE Civil Services 2024 results' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF

A list of the selected candidates will appear on the PDF

Download and save UPSC CSE Civil Services 2024 results for future reference

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the Civil Services 2024 main exam are eligible to appear in the personality round. However, the date of the interview has yet not been announced by the commission. Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The eSummon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website

https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. Candidates have been advised to produce their documents ready to avoid last minute rush.