UPSC CSE 2024 prelims answer keys released for paper 1 and paper 2: How to download UPSC CSE 2024 prelims answer keys have been released for paper 1 and 2. Candidates who appeared for the civil services exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Exam 2024 Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims can download the answer keys for General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 from upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. The commission has dropped three questions each from Series A, B, C, and D of General Studies Paper 1. No questions have been dropped from General Studies Paper 2.

The commission conducted the UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims exam on June 16 and the CSE Mains on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. Those who cleared the Mains were called for the interview and personality test. The UPSC CSE 2024 interviews for the personality test were conducted from January 7 to April 17. As many as 2,845 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round. The UPSC CSE 2024 results were declared on April 22, 2025.

This year, Shakti Dubey secured the All India Rank. A total of 1,009 candidates were recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'. The candidature of 241 recommended candidates was kept provisional.

UPSC CSE 2024 prelims answer keys for paper 1, and 2: How to download?

1. Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on 'Civil Services Exam' under examinations.

3. Click on 'UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims Answer Keys'.

4. A PDF will appear on the screen.

5. Check the UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims answer keys and save it for future reference."

This year, UPSC CSE 2025 prelims exam is scheduled for May 25, 2025. The Mains exam is scheduled for August 22, 2025. The admit cards for the prelims exam have already been released on the official website. Candidates can download and save it for future reference. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 979 vacancies in various departments for the position of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other central services.