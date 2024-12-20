UPSC Civil Services (CSE) 2024-25 interview dates out, personality test begins from January 7

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE 2024 mains interview dates out

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) 2024-25​ main interview schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview exam schedule for the civil services main 2024 exam. Candidates who have qualified for the written test can download the personality test from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE 2024-25 Interview Schedule

According to the official schedule, the personality test will commence from January 7, 2025 to April 17. The personality tests will be conducted in two shifts. The forenoon session will be held from 9 am and the afternoon session will commence from 1 pm. All those who have qualified for the written test can check their schedule on the official website of UPSC. A total of 2,845 candidates will appear in the interview session, as per the data shared by the commission.

The official notice reads, ''On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 09th Dec, 2024, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 w.e.f. Tuesday, 07.01.2025''.

When will UPSC CSE 2024-25 interview admit cards be out?

The commission will upload the admit cards for the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) 2024-25 main interview on the official website in due course. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

Travel fare to be reimbursed

The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). In case, the candidates perform their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt as per S.R.-132 and

the Commission’s guidelines, available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads→ [Travelling Allowance Form for Candidates (For Candidates only)]. The candidates will have to submit hard copies/Print out of both-way tickets, showing the details of fare along with the prescribed T.A. contribution claim form duly filled in duplicate. The TA bill form is available at https://www.upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads.