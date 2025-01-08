UPSC CDS 2024 1 OTA final result released, here's roll number, and name-wise merit list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CDS 2024 1 OTA final result out

UPSC CDS 2024 1 OTA final result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 (OTA). Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 1 2024 exam can download the merit list from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the result, a total of 590 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 121st Short Service Commission Course (Men) (NT) (UPSC) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 35th Short Service Commission Women (Nontechnical) (UPSC) Course, commencing in April 2025. The result has been prepared based on the candidate's performance in the written test. The results of the Medical Exam of candidates have been not taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. The commission will do verification of candidates in due course. This procedure will be done by the Army Headquarters.

The official notice reads, ''The list of 121st Short Service Commission (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course also includes the names of some of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s)''.

UPSC CDS 2024 1 OTA final result: How to download merit list?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC CDS 2024 1 OTA final result'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing name-wise, and roll number-wise merit list

UPSC CDS 2024 1 OTA final result will appear on the screen

Download and save UPSC CDS 2024 1 OTA final result for future reference

When will UPSC CDS 1 2024 OTA mark sheet be released?

According to the official notice, the marksheets will be released within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days. Candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website of UPSC for latest updates.