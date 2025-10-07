UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 soon at upsconline.nic.in; Direct link to check UPSC CDS 2 result 2025: The candidates can check the UPSC CDS II exam result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in, once announced.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS 2) exam result 2025 will be announced soon. The candidates can check the UPSC CDS II exam result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSD merit list will be available on the official portals- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in, once the result announced.

UPSC CDS 2 result 2025: Direct link, websites to check

To check and download list of shortlisted candidates, candidates need to visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in and click on shortlisted candidates list PDF. UPSC CDS II shortlisted candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UPSC CDS II shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a print out.

UPSC CDS II result 2025: How to download shortlisted candidates list PDF

The shortlisted candidates in the UPSC CDS 2 exam will appear for the interview round. The UPSC CDS interview round has stage one and two; stage one includes Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR), Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT), while stage two consists of Psychology Tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks and a final Conference.

The selected candidates get a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month. Following selection in the training, the Lieutenant gets a basic salary of Rs 56,100 per month. The salary package consists of Military Service Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Special Allowance.

For details on UPSC CDS exam 2025, please visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.