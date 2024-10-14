UPSC Admit Card 2024 released for various recruitment exams, direct link here

UPSC Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for various recruitment exam positions including Assistant Cost Accounts Officer, Assistant Director and Deputy Central Intelligence Officer. Candidates who applied for UPSC Recruitment 2024 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The UPSC Admit Card 2024 download link can be accessed at the official website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, UPSC 2024 recruitment exam will be conducted on October 19, and 20 at various exam centres. Candidates can check their exam date, venue and other details related to the exam on their admit cards. The direct links of the call letters can be accessed by clicking on the provided link given below:
UPSC Admit Card 2024: How to download?
- Visit the official website, https://upsc.gov.in/
- Click on the 'admit card' tab
- Click on 'E-Admit Cards for various Recruitment Posts'
- Click on the respective link of the post you applied for
- A login window will appear on the screen
- Enter your details and submit
- The admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and save the document for future reference
Direct links to download UPSC Admit Card 2024 for various recruitment posts
|Recruitment Exam Name
|Admit Card download link
|Assistant Cost Accounts Officer in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines (Vacancy No. 24020404424)
|Direct link to download
|Assistant Director (Cost) in O/o Chief Advisor Cost, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance (Vacancy No. 24020401424)
|Direct link to download
|
Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Chemical) in O/o the Development Commisssioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises
Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Food) in O/o the Development Commisssioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (Vacancy No. 24051023625)
Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Hosiery) in O/o the Development Commisssioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (Vacancy No. 24051024625)
Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Leather & Footwear) in O/o the Development Commisssioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (Vacancy No. 24051025625)
Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Metal Finishing) in O/o the Development Commisssioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (Vacancy No. 24051026625)
|Direct link to download
|Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech) in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs (Vacancy No. 24051020625)
|Direct link to download