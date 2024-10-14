UPSC Admit Card 2024 released for various recruitment exams, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Admit Card 2024 released for various recruitment exams

UPSC Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for various recruitment exam positions including Assistant Cost Accounts Officer, Assistant Director and Deputy Central Intelligence Officer. Candidates who applied for UPSC Recruitment 2024 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The UPSC Admit Card 2024 download link can be accessed at the official website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, UPSC 2024 recruitment exam will be conducted on October 19, and 20 at various exam centres. Candidates can check their exam date, venue and other details related to the exam on their admit cards. The direct links of the call letters can be accessed by clicking on the provided link given below:

UPSC Admit Card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, https://upsc.gov.in/

Click on the 'admit card' tab

Click on 'E-Admit Cards for various Recruitment Posts'

Click on the respective link of the post you applied for

A login window will appear on the screen

Enter your details and submit

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

Direct links to download UPSC Admit Card 2024 for various recruitment posts