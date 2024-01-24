UPPSC PCS 2023 Toppers List: Siddharth Gupta from Deoband tops exam, check top 20 qualifiers list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC PCS 2023 Final Result out

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the final results for the provisional Civil Service (PCS) exam 2023. Candidates who appeared in the combined/upper subordinate services exam 2023 can download their results from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. As per the results, a total of 251 candidates have successfully qualified in the final exam out of which 167 students are male and 84 are female.

The list of the top 10 include 8 men and 2 women. Siddharth Gupta from Deoband has secured the top rank in the exam, While Prem Shankar Pandey of Prayagraj, and Satwik Srivastava of Hardoi secured second and third rank, respectively. Shiv Pratap secured the fourth position, followed by Manoj Kumar from Bhairaich in the fifth position in the exam. Here's a list of the top 20 toppers.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Result: Checklist of top 20 qualifiers

Siddharth Gupta

Prem Shankar Pandey

Satvik Srivastava

Shiv Pratap

Manoj Kumar Bharti

Pawan Patel

Shubhi Gupta

Nidhi Shukla

Hemant

Madhav Upadhyay

Shweta Singh

Anjani Yadav

Purnendu Mishra

mudra raheja

Mayank Kundu

Sunishtha Singh

Harshita Deora

Vimal Kumar

Ankit Tiwari

Deepak Singh

4,047 candidates appeared for UPPSC PCS mains exam

This recruitment drive was done to recruit 253 different posts, and a total of 251 candidates emerged successfully in the final results. The announcement of the main exam results was conducted on December 22 wherein 4,047 candidates appeared. This year, a total of 5,65,459 candidates registered for the UPPSC PCS 2023 exam, of which 3,45,022 appeared in the Prelims examination. Following the main exam, 451 candidates were declared successful and subsequently interviewed between January 8 and 12.

Along with the results, the commission has uploaded a list of the candidates who were not selected for P.C.S. Examination-2022, but Qualified for Interview in P.C.S. - 2022 (In Merit Order). Candidates can check the list by visiting the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. Check the direct link to the result list PDF below.

