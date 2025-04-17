UP recruitment 2025: Yogi government to recruit more than 2 lakh youths for fire safety officers and personnel The Uttar Pradesh government is providing employment opportunities to more than 2 lakh youths after giving them training. The government stated that the state will become the first state in the country where job opportunities will be provided to the youth by giving them training before deployment.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi, is set to provide employment opportunities for over two lakh young people as Fire Safety Officers and Personnel in private institutions. Before deployment, the government will provide training for the candidates. The fire department has developed an action plan based on CM Yogi's directives.

Multiple job opportuities

After completing their training, candidates will be eligible for employment in private establishments such as malls, hospitals, schools, and large commercial buildings. This initiative aims to empower the youth with meaningful jobs while enhancing the state's disaster preparedness and safety infrastructure. Notably, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to offer employment to youth through firefighting training.

Training for one to four weeks

Fire Department ADG Padmaja Chauhan stated that an action plan has been devised to deploy fire safety officers and personnel in private buildings across the state, much like security guards. Eligibility standards have been established for this initiative. The department will provide training lasting from one to four weeks for interested youth. Upon completion, participants will receive certificates from the department.

Where will the deployment take place?

Chauhan further explained that jobs will be provided in private buildings, including malls/multiplexes, hospitals with a capacity of 100 or more beds, non-residential buildings taller than 24 meters, residential buildings taller than 45 meters, and industrial buildings exceeding 10,000 square meters.

UP to become first state in the country

He noted that Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement the "Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act-2022," following the Central Government's "Model Fire Service Bill-2019." This Act mandates the deployment of fire safety personnel along with trained fire safety officers in private buildings. As such, Uttar Pradesh will lead the nation in this initiative.

What are the qualifications?

Any male or female with the minimum required qualifications and experience for different categories of buildings, and who is at least 18 years old, can become a Fire Safety Officer after completing a week-long training program at any fire station in their district.

Similarly, for fire safety personnel, any individual who has passed class 10 can become a fire safety personnel after undergoing four weeks of training at a fire station or by being registered as a fire alarm/fire volunteer for two continuous years.