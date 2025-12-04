UP Police SI exam dates 2025 released; check schedule UP Police SI exam dates 2025: The UP Police SI exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on March 14 and 15. Know how to download UPPRPB SI Police exam schedule PDF.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the written exam dates for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examinations for the positions of Inspector Male, SI female and Platoon Commander. The SI exam will be held on March 14 and 15, 2025.

The candidates who have applied for UP Police SI exam can check and download UPPRPB SI exam schedule PDF on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in. To download UP Police SI exam schedule PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police SI exam schedule PDF link. UP Police SI exam schedule 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UP Police SI exam schedule PDF and take a print out.

UP Police SI exam schedule 2025 PDF: How to download at uppbpb.gov.in

Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police SI exam schedule 2025 PDF link

UP Police SI date sheet 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save UP Police SI date sheet 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The UPPRPB SI Police admit card will be released three to four days before the exam. UPPRPB SI Police admit card once released, will be available for download on the official portal- uppbpb.gov.in. Follow these steps to download UPPRPB SI Police hall ticket PDF-

Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UPPRPB SI Police hall ticket PDF link

Enter application number and date of birth as the login credentials

UP Police SI hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save UPPRPB SI Police hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

UPPRPB SI Police paper pattern

UPPRPB SI paper will consist of 160 questions of 400 marks. The paper will include 40 questions each from General Hindi, Basic Law/Constitution/General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude Test, Mental Aptitude Test/Intelligence Test/Reasoning Test. Each of the four sections will carry 100 marks.

The candidates need to obtain 35 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks overall.

UPPRPB SI Police Physical Test

Male

The male candidates need to complete 4.8 kms race in 28 minutes.

Female

The female candidates should complete 2.4 kms race in 16 minutes.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 4,543 Sub-Inspector positions. For details on UP Police SI exam 2025, please visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.