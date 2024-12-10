UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Notification for 42,000 vacancies to be out soon, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Home Guard Notification Soon

UP Police Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release a notification for recruitment to the post of Home Guard. According to the media reports, the board will release a notification soon for 42,000 home guard vacancies. The rules for this recruitment are being finalised. Once, the board receives approval on rules from the cabinet, the notification will be published. The application process for the home guard recruitment will be online. The selection process will include a written exam, physical test, and document verification.

76 thousand soldiers presently working

At present, 76 thousand soldiers are working in the home guard department, out of 1.18 lakh posts. In view of the large retirement of home guards, the chief minister had given instructions to hire new 42,000 recruitments in the state in June. As of now, the rules are being made for the written test, physical test etc. for recruitment in the rules. According to the information, there is a provision for a written exam in the rules, and the race is being increased from 2 km to 2.5 km. There can be mention of forming a separate recruitment board in the rules.

Independent board to be formed

An independent recruitment board can be formed to maintain fairness and transparency in the recruitment process. This board will conduct the recruitment process and evaluate the qualifications and eligibility of the candidates. Along with this, provision of reservations for women and other backward classes can also be made in the recruitment process. Soon a time-bound program will be prepared for the recruitment process.

In addition, an online application system can also be used to ensure transparency in the recruitment process. This system will allow candidates to apply online and check the status of their application.