UP Police Constable Result 2024 expected this week - when and where to download

UP Police Constable Result 2024 are expected to be announced soon. Candidates eagerly waiting for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, once released.

According to an official statement shared on the social media platform, X, the results are likely to be announced this week. However, the board has not confirmed the exact result release date and time. Candidates will be able to download UP Police Constable Result 2024 using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scorecards.

How to download UP Police Constable Result 2024?

Visit the official website of UP Police, uppbpb.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'

UP Police Constable Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable Result 2024 for future reference

The recruitment exam was held on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31, 2024 across the state, to fill 60,244 Constable vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to a statement of UPPRPB chairman Rajeev Krishna, the OMR sheet assessment process is underway. The result is expected to be released in the third week of November for the second round of the recruitment process. The details for the same will be shared in due course.

The board has already released the final answer keys of the question papers on October 30. The facility of downloading UPPRPB constable final answer keys was available till November 9. Candidates awaiting the results are advised to keep checking the official website of UPPRB for latest updates.

