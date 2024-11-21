UP Police Constable Result 2024 out: 1,74,316 candidates qualify for DV/PST; check next schedule

Follow us on Image Source : UP POLICE UP Police Constable Result out

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Finally, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has uploaded the police constable recruitment 2024 results. According to the results, a total of 1,74,316 candidates qualified for DV/PST. The UP Police Constable Result 2024 download link is available on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The candidates can download UP Police Constable Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the 'result'

It will redirect you to a notification page where you need to click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police Constable Result 2024' flashing on the page

UP Police Constable Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

UP Police Constable Result 2024 direct download link

What's next?

Candidates passing the written test for UP police Constable will have to appear for the DV/PST round. The exact date of DV/PST is not specified by the board. According to the notice, both rounds will be conducted in the third week of December. The details about the venue and date will be communicated in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep their documents ready for the verification and PST round.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Cut Off

The board has shortlisted 1,74,316 candidates for Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standards Test (PST). Candidates who meet the cut-off criteria are eligible to proceed to the next round. Here's UP Police Constable Result 2024 cut-off marks:-

Categories Cut-Off Unreserved 214.04644 EWS 187.31758 OBC 198.99599 SC 178.04955 ST 146.73835

This drive is being done to recruit 60,244 posts in different organisations. The board conducted the exam in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh, covering 1,174 centres in 10 shifts over five days. According to the reports, around 48,17,315 candidates participated in the exam, of which, 6,30,481 were from other states.