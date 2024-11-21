UP Police Constable Result 2024 DECLARED, direct link, cut-off marks, next schedule, more

UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the police constable result 2024. Candidates who appeared in the UP Police Constable 2024 Exam can download their results by visiting the official website,uppbpb.gov.in.
In order to download UP Police Constable Result 2024, the candidates are required to use their registration number and other details on the login. Candidates can directly download UP Police Constable Result 2024 by scrolling down.
According to the results, 1,74,316 candidates have cleared the written test. Along with the announcement of results, the board has released the UP Police 2024 cut-off marks. Candidates can check the cut-off marks in the table below.
UP Police Constable Result 2024: Cut-off Marks
|Categories
|Cut-Off
|Unreserved
|214.04644
|EWS
|187.31758
|OBC
|198.99599
|SC
|178.04955
|ST
|146.73835
How to download UP Police Constable Result 2024?
- Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
- Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable Result 2024'
- Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details
- UP Police Constable Result 2024 will appear on the screen
- Download and save UP Police Constable Result 2024 for future reference
Direct link to download UP Police Constable Result 2024
What's next?
Those who have successfully cleared the UP Police Constable 2024 exam are eligible to appear for the Document Verification/Physical Standard Test. According to the notice, Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted in the third week of December. The board will release the exact date of conducting DV/PST in due course. Those who will clear this round will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) scheduled for the third week of January 2025. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.
Physical Standards for Female Candidates
Physical Efficiency Test (PET): The female candidates will be evaluate based on their physical fitness and endurance. In this round, they will have to run 2.4 km in 14 minutes.
Physical Standard Test (PST): After qualifying for PET, they will have to appear for PST. During this round, Candidates' height, and weight will be measured to ensure they meet the required standards.
Height Standards
- UR/OBC/SC - 160 CM
- ST - 147 CM
Weight Standards
- UR/OBC/SC - 40 KG
- ST - 40 KG
Detailed Medical Examination (DME): After qualifying for both rounds, they will have to appear for DME which is a comprehensive health check-up that includes height, weight, chest measurement, eyesight, hearing, and general health. It is an essential part of the final selection process.
Physical Standards for Male Candidates
Physical Standard Test (PST): During this round, the candidates will have to meet the required physical standards, including height, weight and chest measurement.
Height Standards
- UR/OBC/SC - 160 CM
- ST - 147
Chest Standards
- UR/OBC/SC - 79 cm (without expansion); 84 cm (with expansion)
- ST - 77 cm (without expansion); 82 cm (with expansion)
Detailed Medical Examination (DME): After qualifying both rounds, the candidates will appear for the Detailed Medical Exam, which is a regular test.