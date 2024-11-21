UP Police Constable Result 2024 DECLARED, direct link, cut-off marks, next schedule, more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable Result 2024 DECLARED

UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the police constable result 2024. Candidates who appeared in the UP Police Constable 2024 Exam can download their results by visiting the official website,uppbpb.gov.in.

In order to download UP Police Constable Result 2024, the candidates are required to use their registration number and other details on the login. Candidates can directly download UP Police Constable Result 2024 by scrolling down.

According to the results, 1,74,316 candidates have cleared the written test. Along with the announcement of results, the board has released the UP Police 2024 cut-off marks. Candidates can check the cut-off marks in the table below.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Cut-off Marks

Categories Cut-Off Unreserved 214.04644 EWS 187.31758 OBC 198.99599 SC 178.04955 ST 146.73835

How to download UP Police Constable Result 2024?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable Result 2024'

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

UP Police Constable Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable Result 2024 for future reference

Direct link to download UP Police Constable Result 2024

What's next?

Those who have successfully cleared the UP Police Constable 2024 exam are eligible to appear for the Document Verification/Physical Standard Test. According to the notice, Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted in the third week of December. The board will release the exact date of conducting DV/PST in due course. Those who will clear this round will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) scheduled for the third week of January 2025. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

