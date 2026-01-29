UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration process for 32,679 posts to close tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in UP Police Constable Recruitment Registration 2026: The last date to apply for UP Police Constable post is January 30. Know how to apply for UP Police Constable posts on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in. Check details on UP Police Constable recruitment registration 2026.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Police Constable recruitment registration for 32,679 police constable posts will be closed on Friday, January 30. The candidates can apply for UP Police Constable posts on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.

Post-wise vacancies are-

Constable PAC/Armed Police (Men)- 15,131

Constable Special Security Force (Men)- 1,341

Women Constables for Women Battalion- 2,282

Reserve Mounted Police (Men)- 71

Jail Warder (Male)- 3,279

Jail Warder (Female)- 106

Constable Civil Police vacancies- 10,649.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for UP Police Constable recruitment 2025. To apply for UP Police Constable post, candidates need to visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police Constable registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save UP Police Constable application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police Constable application process link

Fill UP Police Constable application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save UP Police Constable application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application fee

The application fee for General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates is Rs 500, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST)- Rs 400.

Eligibility

The candidates must possess a HS (Class 12) pass certificate.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for male candidates should not cross 22 years, while the female candidates' age limit should not cross 25 years.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will be an objective type paper carrying 300 marks. There are four subjects in the paper- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Aptitude and Mental Interest, Intelligence and Logical Ability.

For details on UP Police Constable exam 2026, please visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.