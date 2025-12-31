UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application process begins for 32,679 posts at uppbpb.gov.in UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The UP Police Constable registration has started, the candidates can apply for UP Police Constable posts on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply for UP Police Constable posts is January 30.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released recruitment notifications for 32,679 Constable Civil Police and other equivalent posts. The UP Police Constable registration has started, the candidates can apply for UP Police Constable posts on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply for UP Police Constable posts is January 30, 2026.

Post-wise vacancies are- Constable PAC/Armed Police (Men)- 15,131, Constable Special Security Force (Men)- 1,341, Women Constables for Women Battalion- 2,282, Reserve Mounted Police (Men)- 71, Jail Warder (Male)- 3,279, Jail Warder (Female)- 106, Constable Civil Police vacancies- 10,649.

To apply for UP Police Constable post, candidates need to visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police Constable registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save UP Police Constable application form PDF and take a print out.

UP Police Constable Registration 2026: Steps to apply at uppbpb.gov.in

Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police Constable application process link

Fill UP Police Constable application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save UP Police Constable application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application fee

The application fee for General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates is Rs 500, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST)- Rs 400.

Eligibility

The candidates must possess a HS (Class 12) pass certificate.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for male candidates should not cross 22 years, while the female candidates' age limit should not cross 25 years.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will be an objective type paper carrying 300 marks. There are four subjects in the paper- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Aptitude and Mental Interest, Intelligence and Logical Ability.

For details on UP Police Constable exam 2026, please visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.