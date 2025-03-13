UP Police Constable Final Result 2025 announced, direct link here UP Police Constable final result 2025 has been announced. Candidates who took to the exam can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. Check direct link here.

UP Police Constable Final Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) has announced the final results of the constable positions. Candidates who appeared in the UP Police Constable 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the UP Police Constable 2025 results can be accessed at uppbpb.gov.in.

As per the official notification, a total of 48,17,441 applications were received following the release of the notification. The UP Police Constable 2025 exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 in 67 districts of the state across 10 shifts. Candidates who qualified for the document verification and physical test were called for a physical efficiency test between February 10 and 27, as per provisions outlined in the initial notification dated December 23, 2023.

The results have been prepared based on candidate's overall performance in the written exam, document verification, physical standard test, and physical efficiency test. The final list of qualified candidates has been published on the official website. Candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UP Police Constable Final Result 2025?

Visit the official website of UPPRB, uppbpb.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable Final Result 2025'

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details.

UP Police Constable Final Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save UP Police Constable Final Result 2025 for future reference.

