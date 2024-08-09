UPPRB releases Police Constable detailed exam schedule; admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable exam dates announced

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the detailed shift timing for the police constable recruitment exam 2024. As per the schedule, the UP Police recruitment exam 2024 will take place on 23,24,25,30 and 31 August in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 10 am, while the second shift will start at 3 pm.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024 timings

As per the official notification, the first shift of the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Before issuing the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024, the board will issue exam city slips. So, that the candidates can plan their travel accordingly. The exam city slip will include the exam city details only. The rest of the information will be provided on the admit cards.

When will UP Board Police Constable Admit Cards be released?

It is expected that the board will soon release the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024. However, the date for releasing the admit cards is yet to be announced. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Free bus service to be provided

The exam authority will provide a free bus facility to the candidates. Candidates travelling by bus should keep two admit cards because they will have to give one admit card to the bus conductor.

UP government is making every effort to stop cheating, and for this many strict laws have been made. Which, there is a provision of punishment of up to 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore for cheaters.

Initially, the UP Police Constable exam was held in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, with over 48 lakh candidates participating. However, it was cancelled on February 24 due to a question paper leak, and the state government has mandated that the exam be rescheduled within six months.