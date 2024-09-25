UP Police Constable 2024 final answer keys, result expected to be out soon - When and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable final answer keys, results soon

UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is all set to announce the Constable recruitment examination results. As per the media reports, the results are expected to be announced anytime. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of results date and time. Candidates are advised to check the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

The board conducted the constable recruitment exam on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 at various exam centers. On all exam days, the exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted for over 48 lakh candidates at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state.

The provisional answer keys for all exam days and shifts have already been released in a phased manner. The final answer keys and results will now be declared anytime. However, the confirmation on date and time is awaited. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How to download UP Police Constable Result?

Visit the official website of UPPBPB, uppbpb.gov.in

Navigate the link to the UP Police Constable Result link

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide registration number, date of birth and other details

UP Police Constable Result will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable Result for future reference

A total of 60,244 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, of which, 6,024 vacancies are for EWS, 16,264 are for OBC, 12,650 are for Scheduled Casts and 1,204 are for Scheduled Tribes. The selection process involves Online Written Examination, Document Verification, Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for further recruitment process.