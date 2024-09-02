UP Police Constable 2024 Exam: Provisional answer key to be released soon; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable 2024 Exam Provisional answer key

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the provisional answer keys for recruitment to the post of constable in various departments. Candidates who applied for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Exam can download their provisional answer keys from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, once released.

UP Police Bharti 2024 re-exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 across the state, wherein around 32 lakh candidates participated in the exam, aiming to fill over 60,000 vacancies. The board ensured strict security measures including AI-monitored CCTVs and Aadhaar Verification to maintain transparency. The state government praised the smooth and fair execution of the exam.

Candidates eagerly waiting for the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 will be able to download it from the official website, once released. However, the board has not communicated any date for answer keys. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UP Police for the latest information.

How to download UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam answer keys'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your login credentials

UP Police Constable answer key 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 for future reference

What after answer keys?

After the release of the provisional answer keys for the UP Police Constable 2024 exam, candidates will have the opportunity to raise any concerns they may have regarding the answer keys. There will be a specific timeline within which candidates must submit their objections along with the required objection fee. Following this, the board will release the final answer keys and the results.