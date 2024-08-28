UKPSC PCS Civil Services Prelims Result 2024 announced, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UKPSC PCS Civil Services Prelims Result 2024 out

UKPSC PCS Result 2024: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the Combined State (Civil), Senior Subordinate Services Exam (Prelims) 2024. All those who appeared in the UKPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC PSCS Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 was held on July 14 at various exam centres. The results for the same along with the cut off marks, answer keys, and candidates marks, now have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UKPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Result?

Visit the official website of UKPSC, psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UKPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Result'

It will redirect you to a new window

You need to click on 'Pre exam result' tab

A window will appear on the screen with a PDF file

UKPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Result will appear

Check your result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UKPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Result

What's next?

All those who have been qualified in the UKPSC PSCS Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The date of the main exam will be communicated in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 189 vacancies through the Combined State Civil Upper Subordinate Service exam 2024 for the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Commandant, Assistant Divisional Transport Officer, District Panchayat Raj Officer, Executive Officer District Panchayat, District Village Industries Officer, Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer, Law Officer, Probation Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Commissioner State Tax, State Tax Officer and Assistant Municipal Commissioner / Executive Officer.