UIICL AO 2024 result announced, check roll number wise candidates list for interview round

UIICL AO 2024 result: The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has announced the written exam result for the Administrative Officers–Scale I Generalists and Specialists posts 2024. All those who appeared in the UIICL AO 2025 exam can download their results from the official website, uiic.co.in.

UIICL AO 2024 result PDF contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the interview round. Candidates can download UIICL AO 2024 result by following the easy steps given below.

UIICL AO 2024 result: How to download?

Visit the official website, uiic.co.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UIICL AO 2024 result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF.

Press Cntrl+F and search roll number.

UIICL AO 2024 result will appear on the screen.

Download and save UIICL AO 2024 result for future reference.

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the written exam are eligible to appear in the interview. In case, the candidate fails to report for the interview, their candidature shall stand cancelled automatically without any reconsideration of the same in the future and without any further communication to her. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained. The applicant should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility and other norms mentioned in the recruitment advertisement. No communication shall be entertained from candidates whose names do not appear in the list.

When will UIIC AO interviews be conducted?

UIIC AO interviews will be conducted on February 20. The candidates will be able to download their call letters from the official website in due course of tht time. Candidates called or interview will be requested to submit the attested copies of various documents. The data sheet for the interview and relevant formats for reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/EwS will be uploaded in the website shortly.