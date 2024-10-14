TSPSC Group 1 main exam 2024 admit card out- direct link, exam pattern, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : TSPSC TSPSC Group 1 main exam 2024 admit card out

TSPSC Group 1 main exam 2024 admit card: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released TSPSC group I services mains exam 2024 hall tickets today, October 14. Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 27. Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in.

In order to download call letters, the candidates are required to enter their credentials on the login page. Candidates have been advised to download their call letters in advance to avoid the last-minute rush on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the TSPSC Group 1 main exam 2024 admit card.

TSPSC Group 1 main exam 2024 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'TSPSC Group 1 main exam 2024 admit card' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your credentials and click on the submit

TSPSC Group 1 main exam 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Check your details and download the admit card for future reference

TSPSC Group 1 main exam 2024 admit card download link

TSPSC Group 1 main exam 2024: Pattern

Paper & Subject No. of pages for Instructions (Excluding OMR sheet) No. of pages for Answering No. of pages for Rough Work Total No. of Pages in the Answer Booklet (Excluding OMR sheet) General English (Qualifying Test) 1 36 3 40 Paper – I: General Essay 1 36 3 40 Paper–II: History, Culture and Geography 1 45 2 48 Paper–III: Indian Society, Constitution and Governance 1 45 2 48 Paper– IV: Economy and Development 1 45 2 48 Paper–V: Science and Technology and Data Interpretation 1 46 5 52 Paper–VI: Telangana Movement and State Formation 1 45 2 48

Things not allowed inside examination hall

Candidates are not allowed to bring any kind of calculators, pagers, cell phones, tablets, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, watch, wallets, handbags, jholas, pouches, writing pads, notes, charts, loose sheets, jewellery (except mangal sutra Bangles & related items) or any other gadgets/electronic gadgets or recording instruments strapped on their body or pockets. Possession of the same will lead to invalidation of candidature.