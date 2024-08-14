TS DSC 2024 answer key released at schooled.telangana.gov.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TS DSC 2024 answer key released

TS DSC 2024 answer key: The Directorate of School Education, Telangana has released the answer keys for the teacher recruitment exam or DSC 2024. All those who appeared in the TS DSC Recruitment 2024 exam can download answer keys from the official website, schooled.telangana.gov.in.

The TS DSC 2024 answer keys are available in PDF form. Candidates can download the TS DSC 2024 answer key by visiting the official website. In case of any objection against the answer keys, they can submit their challenges by following the easy steps given below.

How to raise objections against TS DSC 2024 answer key?

Visit the official website, tsdc.aptonline.in

Click on the 'objection' tab

Read all instructions before raising objections and then click on the check and continue

Then, you need to provide your hall ticket number, registration number, date of birth and click on 'Proceed'

The candidate has to map the 'Question id' from his 'Response Sheet' against the 'Question id.' of the 'Master Question Paper' for a given day and a given session.

Raise the Objections corresponding to the options given in the 'Master Question Paper' only.

Candidates are required to submit the objection along with the justification. The Objections submitted without proper justification will summarily be rejected.

Direct link to download TS DSC 2024 answer keys

TS DSC 2024 recruitment exam was conducted from July 18 to August 5 at various exam centres for the selection of School Assistants (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in the State. This drive aims to recruit 11,062 vacancies in different departments. The selection procedure involves a written test and other criteria stipulated by the government from time to time. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the written test will be called for further recruitment process. Candidates can directly check the answer keys by clicking on the provided link.