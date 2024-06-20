TNPSC Group 2 registration begins at tnpsc.gov.in, here's eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TNPSC Group 2 registration begins

TNPSC Group 2 registration: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the registration process for the group 2 combined civil services exam 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, TNPSC group 2 prelims exam 2ill be conducted on September 14 in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The candidates can submit application forms by July 19.

After the completion of the application registration forms, the commission will open the application correction window for three days from July 24 to 26. During this time, candidates will be able to edit the details in their online applications.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 2,327 vacancies for assistant inspector, deputy commercial tax officer, special assistant, assistant section officer, audit inspector etc. Candidates willing to submit application forms can check their eligibility, how to apply, and other information below before submitting the online application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit- The age of the candidate should not be below 18. Candidates can refer to the detailed notification for more details.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test (prelims, mains, and interview). Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the main exam. Those who qualify in the main exam will be called for the further recruitment process.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

You need to first register yourself at the OTR platform

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Click on the apply online available on the homepage under important links

It will take you to a new page where you need to click on the notifications/advertisements

Now, click on the 'apply now' button

Now, you need to provide your credentials

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the TNPSC Group 2 application form and save it for future reference

Application Fee

To apply online for TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Services 2024, the candidate will have to pay Rs. 150, Rs. 100 for One-Time Registration (OTR), Prelims and Mains, respectively. One has to pay the amount using debit card, credit card, NET banking or UPI by the deadline.