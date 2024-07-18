TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2024: Registration for civil services closes tomorrow at tnpsc.gov.in - how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : TNPSC TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2024 registration window closing tomorrow, July 18.

TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the registration window tomorrow for Group 2 combined civil services exam 2024. All those who have not yet submitted online application forms can do so by visiting the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 2,327 vacancies for assistant inspectors, deputy commercial tax officers, special assistants, assistant section officers, audit inspectors, and other positions, of which, 507 vacancies are for group 2 posts and 1,820 are for group 2 A positions.

The selection procedure involves three stages: a preliminary exam, mains, and an oral test. Those who qualify prelim exam will be called for the main exam. Those who pass the main exam must then appear for an oral test. As per the official schedule, the TNPSC Group 2 prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14 in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.39 pm.

TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam will be an objective-type written test, followed by the mains exam, which is a descriptive written test. The TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam will carry 200 questions for a total of 300 marks. The candidate has to complete the entire exam within a time limit of 3 hours. The minimum qualifying mark for TNPSC prelims is 90 marks. Candidates can check the marking scheme below.

TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam marking scheme

Subjects Marks General Tamil or General English 100 General Studies 75 Aptitude and mental ability test 25 Total 200

How to apply?

Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Click on the notification tab available on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new page

Now, click on 'apply online' under COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION- II (GROUP II AND IIA SERVICES)

A new window will appear on screen

Now, click on Apply now

Before submitting the online application, you need to create registration ids

On successful registration, click on 'apply now'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on 'apply now'

Now, proceed with the application form by providing the user ID and password

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

To submit the online TNPSC group 2 application form for the prelims exam, the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. Those who did not claim a fee exemption and were shortlisted for the main exam based on prelims exam results would have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 150 for the main exam.

