TNPSC Group 2 prelims hall ticket 2024 released; download at tnpsc.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released group 2 prelims admit cards for recruitment to the various posts in the department. Candidates who applied for the TNPSC Recruitment 2024 exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2024 admit cards link can be accessed at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 prelims 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at various exam centres. Candidates who are appearing in the entrance exam are advised to download their call letters thoroughly and plan their travel accordingly. In case of any error in the call letters, they may immediately contact the concerned authorities for details.

How to download TNPSC Group 2 prelims hall ticket 2024?

Visit the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the TNPSC Group 2 prelims hall ticket 2024

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide essential details on the login

TNPSC Group 2 prelims hall ticket 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save TNPSC Group 2 prelims hall ticket 2024 for future reference

TNPSC Group 2 prelims hall ticket 2024 direct download link

Exam Pattern

There will be 200 questions in the preliminary exam, totalling 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be three hours. The language of the question paper will be Tamil and English. The exam will cover General Studies, Aptitude and mental ability, and general Tamil/general English subjects. Those who qualify in the TNPSC Group 2 prelims exam, will be called for the mains exam. The main exam will have two papers -Group II Services Examination and Group IIA Services Examination. The schedule of the exam will be communicated in due course. Candidates can directly download their prelims exam admit cards by clicking on the provided links.