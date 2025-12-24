TET Karnataka result 2025 out at sts.karnataka.gov.in; know how to download scorecard PDF TET Karnataka result 2025: The candidates can check KARTET result 2025 on the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in, once announced. The KARTET scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number and date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to check KARTET result 2025 on the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in. To download KARTET scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. KARTET scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save KARTET scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at sts.karnataka.gov.in

Visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in

Click on TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 will contact candidate's name, application number, aggregate marks, paper-wise marks, qualifying status, certificate details, others.

TET Karnataka merit list 2025: How to download at sts.karnataka.gov.in

TET Karnataka merit list 2025 will be available on the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates can check and download TET Karnataka toppers list PDF on the official portal- sts.karnataka.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in and click on TET Karnataka toppers list PDF link. TET Karnataka toppers list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save TET Karnataka toppers list PDF and take a print out.

For details on TET Karnataka result 2025, please visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in.