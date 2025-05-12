Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Apply online for officer positions, check eligibility, how to apply, fee Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 is hiring for officer positions. All those who are seeking a job as a territorial army officer can submit their online applications from today onwards, May 12. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, salary, selection criteria, and other details.

Indian Army has started the online registration process for recruitment to the territorial army officer positions. Candidates interested in applying for Territorial army officer positions can submit their application forms from today onwards, May 12, 2025 through the official website, indianarmy.nic.in. The application window will remain open till June 10, 2025. No candidate will be entertained after the due date. Candidates are advised to check the official notification carefully before submitting the online applications. Candidates can check important dates, eligibility, how to apply, fee, salary and other relevant information below.

Important dates:

Online applications: May 12 to June 10

Vacancy Details

A total of 19 vacancies will be recruited, of which 18 are for males and 01 is available for female candidates. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduate from any recognised board.

Nationality: Only Indian citizens are allowed to apply.

Age Limit: 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms).

Physical Standards: A candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects.

Employment: Gainfully Employed. (Central Govt. / State Govt. / Semi Govt. / PSU / Pvt. Sector / Self Employed / Own Business)

Note: Serving members of the Regular Army/ Navy/ Air Force/ Police/ GREF/ Para Military and like forces are not eligible.

Salary:

Candidates who will be selected as officers in the territorial army will get the salary as per the seventh pay commission. Candidates can refer to the table below to check the post-wise salary.

Rank Level Pay Matrix Military Service Pay Lieutenant Level 10 56,100 - 1,77,500 15500/- Captain Level 10a 61,300 - 1,93,900 15500/- Major Level 11 69,400 - 2,07,200 15500/- Lt colonel Level 12a 1,21,200 - 2,12,400 15500/- Colonel Level 13 1,30,600 - 2,15,900 15500/- Brigadier Level 13a 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 15500/-

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidate will be done based on their performance in the written exam, followed by SSB interview, documentation, and medical exam. Those who qualify the written exam will be called for SSB interview.

Two months of training

On selection, the candidates will be sent for six months pre-commission training as per TA rule 20a amended vide SRO 65 dated 29 Apr 2023. (Candidates shall be commissioned as TA only on successful completion of the said Pre-Commission Training). A two-month annual training camp every year. Candidates should note that any attempt on the part of the candidate, directly or indirectly, to enlist support for their election or to suppress material information while filling the application form or otherwise, will disqualify them for the grant of commission

How to apply?

Visit the official website of the Indian Army, https://territorialarmy.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Territorial Army recruitment 2025 application process'.

It will redirect you to the login page, where you need to register first.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, paythe application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the Territorial Army recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 500/-(Rupees five hundred only). Candidates should note that payment of the examination fee can be made only through the modes prescribed on the website. Payment of the fee through any other mode is neither valid nor acceptable. Applications submitted without the prescribed fee/mode shall be summarily rejected. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances, nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.