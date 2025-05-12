Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Apply online for officer positions, check eligibility, how to apply, fee

Indian Army has started the online registration process for recruitment to the territorial army officer positions. Candidates interested in applying for Territorial army officer positions can submit their application forms from today onwards, May 12, 2025 through the official website, indianarmy.nic.in. The application window will remain open till June 10, 2025. No candidate will be entertained after the due date. Candidates are advised to check the official notification carefully before submitting the online applications. Candidates can check important dates, eligibility, how to apply, fee, salary and other relevant information below.
Important dates:
- Online applications: May 12 to June 10
Vacancy Details
A total of 19 vacancies will be recruited, of which 18 are for males and 01 is available for female candidates. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduate from any recognised board.
Nationality: Only Indian citizens are allowed to apply.
Age Limit: 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms).
Physical Standards: A candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects.
Employment: Gainfully Employed. (Central Govt. / State Govt. / Semi Govt. / PSU / Pvt. Sector / Self Employed / Own Business)
Note: Serving members of the Regular Army/ Navy/ Air Force/ Police/ GREF/ Para Military and like forces are not eligible.
Salary:
Candidates who will be selected as officers in the territorial army will get the salary as per the seventh pay commission. Candidates can refer to the table below to check the post-wise salary.
|Rank
|Level
|Pay Matrix
|Military Service Pay
|Lieutenant
|Level 10
|56,100 - 1,77,500
|15500/-
|Captain
|Level 10a
|61,300 - 1,93,900
|15500/-
|Major
|Level 11
|69,400 - 2,07,200
|15500/-
|Lt colonel
|Level 12a
|1,21,200 - 2,12,400
|15500/-
|Colonel
|Level 13
|1,30,600 - 2,15,900
|15500/-
|Brigadier
|Level 13a
|1,39,600 - 2,17,600
|15500/-
Selection Procedure
The selection of the candidate will be done based on their performance in the written exam, followed by SSB interview, documentation, and medical exam. Those who qualify the written exam will be called for SSB interview.
Two months of training
On selection, the candidates will be sent for six months pre-commission training as per TA rule 20a amended vide SRO 65 dated 29 Apr 2023. (Candidates shall be commissioned as TA only on successful completion of the said Pre-Commission Training). A two-month annual training camp every year. Candidates should note that any attempt on the part of the candidate, directly or indirectly, to enlist support for their election or to suppress material information while filling the application form or otherwise, will disqualify them for the grant of commission
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of the Indian Army, https://territorialarmy.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'Territorial Army recruitment 2025 application process'.
- It will redirect you to the login page, where you need to register first.
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form.
- Upload documents, paythe application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the Territorial Army recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 500/-(Rupees five hundred only). Candidates should note that payment of the examination fee can be made only through the modes prescribed on the website. Payment of the fee through any other mode is neither valid nor acceptable. Applications submitted without the prescribed fee/mode shall be summarily rejected. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances, nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.