Supreme Court dismisses BPSC 70th Prelims 2025 paper leak plea, says, 'Every exam is being challenged' The Supreme Court has refused to hear the BPSC prelims paper leak case and dismissed the petition. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has dismissed the pleas alleging paper leak and declined to stay the upcoming Bihar Public Service Commission Mains exam on April 25. Regarding the paper leak in the BPSC prelims exam, the Supreme Court said that every exam is being challenged, and no recruitment is taking place.

What did the bench say while dismissing the petition?

The case was heard by a bench of Justices Dipankar Dutta and Manmohan. During the hearing, they dismissed the petition and said that the examinations in the country are not ending today because they are being challenged every time. The bench added, 'You must realise that examinations aren't going to end just because they're challenged every time. It seems everyone is exploiting the uncertainty faced by others.''

As per reports on the Law Trends website, senior advocates Anjana Prakash and Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, claimed that the paper was leaked before the exam and videos of answers being announced on loudspeakers at some centres had also surfaced. However, the bench questioned the authenticity of the digital evidence and said that the allegation pertained to the same centre, Bapu Pariksha Parisar, where the re-examination had already been conducted.

What was the matter?

Following this order, the main examination of BPSC 70th CCE will be held as scheduled. The BPSC prelims exam was conducted on 13 December 2024. After this, irregularities were alleged in the examination, and students created a lot of ruckus. Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court, alleging irregularities and seeking a special investigation board.