SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Vacancies increased to 9,583, deadline extended till August 3- how to apply, fee

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made significant changes in the Multi-Tasking Staff Recruitment 2024 process. As per the notification released by SSC, the number of vacancies for the MTS and Havildar posts has been increased. Now, the total number of vacancies is 9,583, of which, 6,144 are for MTS posts, and 3,439 are for Havildar in CIBC and CBN vacancies. Earlier, 4,887 vacancies were notified by the commission.

Last date extended

Along with this, the commission has extended the last date of registration. interested and eligible candidates can now submit their online application forms before August 3. Previously, the candidates were allowed to apply till July 31. The last date for making online online fee payments will be now August 4. All interested candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible without waiting for the last date.

Cut off date revised

The last date extension has led to the modification of the cut-off date for determining eligibility conditions such as educational qualification, and age limit. As per the recent announcement, the cut-off date for ascertaining eligibility will be now treated as August 3 instead of August 1. However, there is no change in the date of the correction window. The candidates will be able to edit their submitted application forms between August 16 and 17.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have passed the class 10th board exam or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'apply'

A window will appear on the scree

Click on 'SSC MTS application form'

A login window will appear

Now, you need to register yourself before proceeding to the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the SSC MTS 2024 application form for future reference

SSC MTS 2024 application fee

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST /PwD category and ESM are exempted from the payment of application process. Other category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/- as an application fee.