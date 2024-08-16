SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Correction window opens at ssc.gov.in - how to make changes in application form?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC MTS recruitment 2024

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online correction window for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2024 exam. Those who have submitted their application form along with the application fee are eligible to make changes to their application forms. The SSC MTS 2024 application form correction facility is available on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. The last date to make changes to the application form is August 17. The online application window was closed on August 3. The candidates were allowed to submit their application forms along with the fee by August 4.

The official notice reads, 'Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/correction/ modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected.'

How to make changes to SSC MTS 2024 application form?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Click on 'candidates' login

Enter your login credentials and 'submit'

SSC MTS 2024 application form will appear on the screen

Check the application form, and make changes, if required

Once done, submit and download the submitted form for future reference

Correction Fee

Candidates can make changes to their application form only remitting a correction fee. They need to pay a correction charge of Rs. 200/- for correcting and re-submitting a modified/ corrected application for the first time and Rs. 500/- for making corrections and re-submitting a modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/category. The correction charges can be paid only by online mode through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards. The correction charges once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Last modified application form will be considered as 'final'

The online Application Form that was last modified/corrected and submitted by the candidates will be treated as the final application subject to the receipt of applicable correction charges, the latest modified/ corrected application will be treated as the valid one and the previous applications submitted by such candidates will be cancelled, reads the official notice.

Exam Date

The Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 is scheduled to be conducted between September, 30 and November 14 at various exam centres. Candidates will be able to download their call letters in due course of time. The computer-based exam will be conducted in English, Hindi and other 13 regional languages. There shall be no provision for rechecking the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained in any circumstances. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.