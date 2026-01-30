SSC MTS, Havaldar city slip 2025 out at ssc.gov.in; how to download SSC MTS, Havaldar city slip 2025: The candidates can check and download SSC MTS, Havaldar city intimation slip on the official website- ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from February 4.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for MTS and Havaldar recruitment examination 2025. The candidates can check and download SSC MTS, Havaldar city intimation slip on the official website- ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from February 4.

The candidates can check and download SSC MTS, Havaldar city slip 2025 PDF on the official website- ssc.gov.in. To download SSC MTS, Havaldar city slip 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC MTS, Havaldar city slip 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SSC MTS, Havaldar city slip 2025 pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save SSC MTS, Havaldar city slip 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC MTS, Havaldar city slip 2025 PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SSC MTS, Havaldar city slip 2025 pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC MTS, Havaldar city slip 2025 pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

As the SSC MTS city slip 2025 has been released, the admit card will be released soon on the official website- ssc.gov.in. The candidates can check and download SSC MTS hall ticket on the official portal- ssc.gov.in. To download SSC MTS admit card 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. SSC MTS, Havaldar admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SSC MTS, Havaldar hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC MTS admit card 2025 PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SSC MTS, Havaldar admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC MTS, Havaldar hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.

For details on SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.