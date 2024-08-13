SSC MTS 2024 exam to be conducted on THIS date - schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC MTS 2024 exam date out

SSC MTS 2024 exam date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. The candidates can download SSC MTS 2024 exam schedule from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 will be conducted from September 30 to November 14. The candidates will be able to download their SSC MTS 2024 admit cards prior one week of the exam.

The official notice reads, 'The Commission has decided to conduct the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 from 30 September, 2024 to 14 November, 2024'.

17,727 vacancies to be filled

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 17,727 vacancies. The selection procedure involves a Computer Based Examination (CBE) for the post of MTS, and for the post of Havaldar, the examination will consist of CBE and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and 13 regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Exam pattern

Computer Based Examination will be conducted in two Sessions: Session-I and Session-II, on the same day and both Sessions will be mandatory. The candidates will get 45 minutes to complete Session I. On completion of 45 minutes, Session-I will automatically close. There will be no negative marking in Session I. In Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

Session 1

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving

Number of Questions/Maximum Marks: 20/60

Session 2