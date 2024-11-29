SSC MTS 2024 answer key out, raise objections if any - here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS 2024 answer key out

SSC MTS 2024 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for the Computer Based Examination of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the SSC MTS 2024 exam can download answer keys from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

SSC MTS 2024 exam was conducted from September 30 to November 19 at different centres across the country. The candidate’s Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidate may log in using their Registration Number and Password during the period specified.

How to download SSC MTS 2024 answer key?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'SSC MTS 2024 answer key' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF

Scroll down, and click on the link given in the notice

A window will appear on the screen

Enter your roll number, password, captcha and click on 'login'

SSC MTS 2024 answer key will appear on the screen

Check and review SSC MTS 2024 answer key

Raise representation, if any, and pay the prescribed fee for future reference

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to download SSC MTS 2024 answer key

Raise objections, if any

Candidates who have any doubt against the SSC MTS 2024 answer key, they can raise representation against the the tentative Answer Keys online. The facility for raising representations will be available from November 29 to December 12 on the payment of Rs 100 question per answer challenged. Representations received after 5 PM on December 2, will not be considered under any circumstances.

What's next?

After the completion of representations, the challenged answer keys will be reviewed by the experts. On the recommendation of the experts, the final answer keys will be released. After that, the candidates will be able to evaluate their marks based on the final answer keys. After the release of the final answer keys, the results will be declared. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.