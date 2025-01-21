SSC MTS 2024-25 results: Scorecards for havaldar and multi-tasking staff soon, check expected date

Follow us on SSC MTS 2024-25 results soon

SSC MTS 2025 results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the results of the SSC MTS Havildar recruitment 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared in the abovementioned exam and eagerly waiting for the release of SSC results are advised to keep track on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in, for the latest updates.

The commission conducted the written test for MTS and Havildar posts between September 30 and November 14 at various exam centres. The computer-based exam was divided into two sessions, each of which was of 45 minutes duration and the exam was conducted on a single day. The questions were objective type and multiple choice questions. The provisional answer keys were released on November 29, and the last date to raise objections was December 2, 2024.

The final answer keys will be released by a panel of experts, which is expected to be out after the declaration of the results.

When SSC will release the MTS and Havaldar 2024 exam results?

As per media reports, the result is expected to be released this week anytime. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download SSC MTS 2024-25 using their credentials such as application number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the SSC MTS results 2024-25 will be available on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in, for the latest updates.

Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the above-mentioned exam, the candidates will have to secure the following minimum marks in session 1 and as well as in session 2 of the computer-based exam.

UR: 30%

OBC/ EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

How to download SSC MTS 2024-25 results?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'SSC MTS 2024-25 results'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and click on 'submit'

SSC MTS 2024-25 results will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC MTS 2024-25 results for future reference

SSC MTS Result 2024 cut off

The SSC MTS 2024 Result for paper 1 exam will be released along with the SSC MTS Cut Off 2024 on the official website and candidate will be able to check details by logging in to their account. The minimum qualifying mark for general category candidates is 30 per cent, for OBC/EWS is 25 per cent and for other categories is 20 per cent. SSC MTS Exam was conducted for a total of 270 marks which was divided into 2 sessions of 120 and 150 marks. The cut-off marks will be released separately for 18-25 years and 18-27 years age group candidates.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 9,583 vacancies of MTS and Havaldar posts, of which, 6,144 are multi-tasking staff (non-technical) and 3,439 for Havaldar. For more details, the candidates can visit the official website.